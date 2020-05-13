MLB Players Reportedly Expected to 'Easily' Approve Universal DH for 2020 Season

MLB Players Reportedly Expected to 'Easily' Approve Universal DH for 2020 SeasonMay 13, 2020
Jim Mone/Associated Press
The designated hitter will reportedly become a reality for all Major League Baseball teams in 2020.
Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, players are expected to "easily" approve the proposed rule change that will allow all 30 teams to use a DH this season if games can be played.
