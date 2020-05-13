MLB Players Reportedly Expected to 'Easily' Approve Universal DH for 2020 Season

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The designated hitter will reportedly become a reality for all Major League Baseball teams in 2020.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, players are expected to "easily" approve the proposed rule change that will allow all 30 teams to use a DH this season if games can be played.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.