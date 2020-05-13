MLB Players Reportedly Expected to 'Easily' Approve Universal DH for 2020 Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz bats against the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The designated hitter will reportedly become a reality for all Major League Baseball teams in 2020. 

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, players are expected to "easily" approve the proposed rule change that will allow all 30 teams to use a DH this season if games can be played. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Winners and Losers of NL Adding the DH ✍️

    @ZachRymer examines the biggest winners and losers of MLB's potential plan for 2020

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Winners and Losers of NL Adding the DH ✍️

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Arizona Governor Announces Sports Can Resume May 15

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Arizona Governor Announces Sports Can Resume May 15

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Most Unique Pitching Motions 😮

    @JShafer ranks 10 singular styles in recent MLB history

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Most Unique Pitching Motions 😮

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Teixeira: Players Shouldn’t Fight Owners’ Pay Proposal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Teixeira: Players Shouldn’t Fight Owners’ Pay Proposal

    nj
    via nj