B/R NBA Fantasy League: Who Will Take LaMelo, Wiseman, More in 2020 Mock Draft?

13 of 16

Young Kwak/Associated Press

21. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)

Achiuwa could be an easy replacement if Denver loses Jerami Grant. A high-energy rim runner, finisher, offensive rebounder and multi-positional defender, he becomes extra interesting if he can build on the flashes of spot-up shooting and dribble drives.

22. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Thunder): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona II, SF, 2001)

An abbreviated draft process could work against Bolmaro, but it could benefit a team like the Cavaliers. They need wings and should be thrilled about adding the 6'6" playmaker with respectable shooting ability and defensive tools.

23. Miami Heat: Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

The Heat could use a point guard prospect to develop, and Terry should look attractive in the 20s, even if he won't be ready to contribute as a rookie. The smooth scoring guard possesses impressive shooting range and touch, as well as playmaking skills he didn't get to fully showcase as a freshman at Stanford.

24. Utah Jazz: Jalen Smith (Maryland, C, Sophomore)

Smith will give the Jazz a different look from Rudy Gobert with his ability to stretch the floor and shoot off spot-ups and movement. He can also give Utah's second unit another high-energy rim protector after blocking 2.4 shots per game as a sophomore.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

The Thunder don't have a realistic long-term option to start in the backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Mannion flashed a balanced mix of shot-making and playmaking at Arizona, and the Thunder could target him. Initially projected to go in the lottery, he's now in the value-pick conversation after a few rough shooting stretches brought down his percentages.

26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Boston could add depth up front with Nnaji, an efficient finisher and post player with promising shooting touch in the mid-range. He's a high-floor, low-ceiling big who Boston can slowly develop through its G League system.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Tyler Bey (Colorado, SF/PF, Junior)

If the Knicks draft a point guard in the top five, Bey could be a target with the Clippers' pick for his defensive versatility. He'll make a living by switching and contesting, but he did show enough flashes of post play, shooting and driving ability to eventually add more value on offense.

28. Toronto Raptors: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

McDaniels underachieved at Washington, but the Raptors will be thinking long term, and the 6'9" combo forward still possesses an appealing scoring skill set that includes ball-handling for creation and three-point range.

29. Detroit Pisons (via Lakers): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

This late, the Pistons would look past Ramsey's dud games and defensive lapses and instead focus on the 18-year-old's mix of athleticism, money shooting form and scoring instincts.

30. Detroit Pisons (via Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

In a hypothetical world during B/R GM Week, Jones would be an ideal addition for a Pistons team that traded Derrick Rose. The Duke point guard should be able to earn minutes with his defensive pressure as well as an improved offensive game for playmaking and pull-up scoring.