SEC Commissioner: Safety Will Drive College Football's Return over Finances

Butch Dill/Associated Press

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey won't put a price on public health and safety.

Sankey appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday and commented on rumors that the SEC would move forward with the 2020 regular season regardless of what other conferences do:

Sankey added (h/t 247Sports' Austin Nivison):

"The answer to that is, let’s go back to March. It was not financially advantageous to stop everything. We had brand new baseball stadiums that seat up to 15,000 people. We had a basketball tournament with automatic bids and NCAA Tournament units, my goodness. If we can't read that as evidence of decision-making and the sophistication of that decision-making as a commitment to those principles, I can't help overcome the cynicism. I know that football is different. If I were you, that would be my follow-up. Yep, it's different, but that principle of safety is still in the forefront of our minds."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.