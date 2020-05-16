Spencer Dinwiddie Custom Kicks, Nets Courtside Tickets Sell for $16K at Auction

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One fan has won a package that includes two courtside seats to a Brooklyn Nets game, a meet-and-greet with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and the chance to design (and receive) a colorway of Dinwiddie's Mark III sneakers.

The $2,500 starting offer for the Dinwiddie experience rose to the final $16,000 figure after 32 bids.

That person secured the items and encounter through an auction in the All In Challenge, which was created by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin to provide money to charities focused on COVID-19 relief.

As of Saturday, the All In Challenge has raised nearly $43 million. All proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. A total of 386 celebrities and athletes have contributed to the cause.

Dinwiddie, 27, has averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game for the Nets this season.