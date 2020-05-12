Phillip Dorsett on Joining Russell Wilson, Seahawks: This Can Be My Best Year

Phillip Dorsett on Joining Russell Wilson, Seahawks: This Can Be My Best YearMay 12, 2020
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has played with his fair share of elite quarterbacks.
He broke into the NFL in Andrew Luck's offense with the Indianapolis Colts, then joined Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for three seasons, helping them win Super Bowl LIII.
Now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Dorsett believes Russell Wilson will help him reach a new level.
Gregg Bell @gbellseattle
WR Phillip Dorsett, on #Seahawks being his third team in six NFL seasons: “I think this can be my best year.” Says Russell Wilson’s accuracy on deep throws was “definitely something I was aware of...one of those things that attracted me to Seattle.” @thenewstribune https://t.co/JAygZXhR0q
"I think this can be my best year," Dorsett said on a conference call with local media (h/t Gregg Bell).
