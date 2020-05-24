Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning Head-to-Head NFL Scores and Top Highlights

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning may be the greatest individual quarterback rivalry in NFL history. This weekend, they'll continue that rivalry—on the golf course.

Manning, Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will hit the links this Memorial Day Weekend for Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, which will benefit COVID-19 relief. While we couldn't pretend to know anything about their golfing prowess, why not use this time to instead revisit their on-field rivalry.

Here is a look back at all 17 Brady vs. Manning on-field matchups.

Brady's Early Dominance

Sept. 30, 2001: Patriots 44, Colts 13

Brady: 13-of-23, 168 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

13-of-23, 168 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT Manning: 20-of-34, 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Oct. 21, 2001: Patriots 38, Colts 17

Brady: 16-of-20, 202 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

16-of-20, 202 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT Manning: 22-of-34, 335 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Nov. 30, 2003: Patriots 38, Colts 34

Brady: 26-of-35, 236 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

26-of-35, 236 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT Manning: 29-of-48, 278 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Jan. 18, 2004: Patriots 24, Colts 14

Brady: 22-of-37, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

22-of-37, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Manning: 23-of-47, 237 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT

Sept. 9, 2004: Patriots 27, Colts 24

Brady: 26-of-38, 335 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

26-of-38, yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Manning: 16-of-29, 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jan. 16, 2005: Patriots 20, Colts 3

Brady: 18-of-27, 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

18-of-27, 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Manning: 27-of-42, 238 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT

If you're looking for a reason why Manning spent the first half of his career being called a choker by the national media, look no further than his first six meetings against the Patriots.

For the first half of the 2000s, Manning-Brady was the football version of Maria Sharapova-Serena Williams—a rivalry in name only, defined by one side's overwhelming dominance.

Of course, since Brady doesn't exactly have the foot speed to play cornerback, it may be more accurate to say Bill Belichick was the LeBron James to Manning's Toronto Raptors.

The New England head coach essentially turned Manning, the most cerebral quarterback in NFL history, into a glorified Jon Kitna. His nightmarish performance in the 2004 AFC Championship Game was perhaps the low point of his entire career.

Not that Brady was out here lighting the world on fire. This was very much still the era of Game Manager Brady, who was given the type of strong running game and attacking defense Manning was not yet afforded.

Manning's Redemption

Nov. 7, 2005: Colts 40, Patriots 21

Brady: 22-of-33, 265 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

22-of-33, 265 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT Manning: 28-of-37, 321 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Nov. 5, 2006: Colts 27, Patriots 20

Brady: 20-of-35, 201 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT

20-of-35, 201 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT Manning: 20-of-36, 326 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jan. 21, 2007: Colts 38, Patriots 34

Brady: 21-of-34, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

21-of-34, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Manning: 27-of-47, 326 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

It's only right that Manning's journey to his first Super Bowl ring included an AFC Championship Game roadblock against New England.

After years of torturing him on the field and being the reason he was subject to national ridicule, Manning finally got one over on Brady and Belichick on his way to a Super Bowl XLI victory.

The Colts trailed in that game 21-3 before Manning engineered a comeback that rid himself of his "choker" label once and for all.

November Classics

Nov. 4, 2007: Patriots 24, Colts 20

Brady: 21-of-32, 255 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

21-of-32, 255 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT Manning: 16-of-27, 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Nov. 15, 2009: Colts 35, Patriots 34

Brady: 29-of-42, 37 5 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

29-of-42, 5 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Manning: 28-of-44, 327 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

Nov. 21, 2010: Colts 31, Patriots 28

Brady: 1 9-of-25, 186 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

9-of-25, yards, 2 TD, 0 INT Manning: 38-of-52, 396 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT

None of these games were especially meaningful in the rivalry but provided fans nationally televised, marquee matchups that went down to the wire.

Manning had long since shed his reputation for struggling against the Pats but remained more turnover-prone against them than a typical opponent.

The Denver Years

Oct. 7, 2012: Patriots 31, Broncos 21

Brady: 23-of-31, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

23-of-31, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Manning: 31-of-44, 337 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Nov. 24, 2013: Patriots 34, Broncos 31

Brady: 34 -of-50, 344 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

-of-50, 344 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT Manning: 19-of-36, 150 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jan. 19, 2014: Broncos 26, Patriots 16

Brady: 24 -of-38, 277 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

-of-38, yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Manning: 32-of-43, 400 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Nov. 2, 2014: Patriots 43, Broncos 21

Brady: 33 -of-53, 333 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

-of-53, yards, 4 TD, 1 INT Manning: 34-of-57, 438 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Jan. 24, 2016: Broncos 20, Patriots 18

Brady: 27 -of-56, 310 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

-of-56, yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Manning: 17-of-32, 176 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

From an individual stats perspective, these were the most prolific battles of their rivalry. In their first 12 meetings, only eight times did either Manning or Brady go over the 300-yard mark. It happened six times in their final five games against one another.

Manning got the last laugh as part of the final gasp of his NFL career, defeating Brady and the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game on his way to his second and final Super Bowl.

The Broncos won both head-to-head matchups the teams had in the playoffs, giving him a 3-2 overall advantage against Brady in postseason contests

Wins

Brady: 11 (2 postseason)

Manning: 6 (3 postseason)

Counting Stats

Brady

Passing Yards: 4,323

Passing TD: 32

INT: 15

Rating: 92.8

Manning