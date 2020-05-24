Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning Head-to-Head NFL Scores and Top Highlights

Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning Head-to-Head NFL Scores and Top HighlightsMay 24, 2020
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning may be the greatest individual quarterback rivalry in NFL history. This weekend, they'll continue that rivalry—on the golf course.
Manning, Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will hit the links this Memorial Day Weekend for Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, which will benefit COVID-19 relief. While we couldn't pretend to know anything about their golfing prowess, why not use this time to instead revisit their on-field rivalry.
Here is a look back at all 17 Brady vs. Manning on-field matchups.
Brady's Early Dominance
Sept. 30, 2001: Patriots 44, Colts 13
- Brady: 13-of-23, 168 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 20-of-34, 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Oct. 21, 2001: Patriots 38, Colts 17
- Brady: 16-of-20, 202 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 22-of-34, 335 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Nov. 30, 2003: Patriots 38, Colts 34
- Brady: 26-of-35, 236 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- Manning: 29-of-48, 278 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Jan. 18, 2004: Patriots 24, Colts 14
- Brady: 22-of-37, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Manning: 23-of-47, 237 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT
Sept. 9, 2004: Patriots 27, Colts 24
- Brady: 26-of-38, 335 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- Manning: 16-of-29, 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Jan. 16, 2005: Patriots 20, Colts 3
- Brady: 18-of-27, 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 27-of-42, 238 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
If you're looking for a reason why Manning spent the first half of his career being called a choker by the national media, look no further than his first six meetings against the Patriots.
For the first half of the 2000s, Manning-Brady was the football version of Maria Sharapova-Serena Williams—a rivalry in name only, defined by one side's overwhelming dominance.
Of course, since Brady doesn't exactly have the foot speed to play cornerback, it may be more accurate to say Bill Belichick was the LeBron James to Manning's Toronto Raptors.
The New England head coach essentially turned Manning, the most cerebral quarterback in NFL history, into a glorified Jon Kitna. His nightmarish performance in the 2004 AFC Championship Game was perhaps the low point of his entire career.
Not that Brady was out here lighting the world on fire. This was very much still the era of Game Manager Brady, who was given the type of strong running game and attacking defense Manning was not yet afforded.
Manning's Redemption
Nov. 7, 2005: Colts 40, Patriots 21
- Brady: 22-of-33, 265 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 28-of-37, 321 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Nov. 5, 2006: Colts 27, Patriots 20
- Brady: 20-of-35, 201 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT
- Manning: 20-of-36, 326 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Jan. 21, 2007: Colts 38, Patriots 34
- Brady: 21-of-34, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Manning: 27-of-47, 326 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
It's only right that Manning's journey to his first Super Bowl ring included an AFC Championship Game roadblock against New England.
After years of torturing him on the field and being the reason he was subject to national ridicule, Manning finally got one over on Brady and Belichick on his way to a Super Bowl XLI victory.
The Colts trailed in that game 21-3 before Manning engineered a comeback that rid himself of his "choker" label once and for all.
November Classics
Nov. 4, 2007: Patriots 24, Colts 20
- Brady: 21-of-32, 255 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
- Manning: 16-of-27, 225 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Nov. 15, 2009: Colts 35, Patriots 34
- Brady: 29-of-42, 375 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- Manning: 28-of-44, 327 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Nov. 21, 2010: Colts 31, Patriots 28
- Brady: 19-of-25, 186 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 38-of-52, 396 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
None of these games were especially meaningful in the rivalry but provided fans nationally televised, marquee matchups that went down to the wire.
Manning had long since shed his reputation for struggling against the Pats but remained more turnover-prone against them than a typical opponent.
The Denver Years
Oct. 7, 2012: Patriots 31, Broncos 21
- Brady: 23-of-31, 223 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 31-of-44, 337 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Nov. 24, 2013: Patriots 34, Broncos 31
- Brady: 34-of-50, 344 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 19-of-36, 150 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Jan. 19, 2014: Broncos 26, Patriots 16
- Brady: 24-of-38, 277 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Manning: 32-of-43, 400 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Nov. 2, 2014: Patriots 43, Broncos 21
- Brady: 33-of-53, 333 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
- Manning: 34-of-57, 438 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Jan. 24, 2016: Broncos 20, Patriots 18
- Brady: 27-of-56, 310 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
- Manning: 17-of-32, 176 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
From an individual stats perspective, these were the most prolific battles of their rivalry. In their first 12 meetings, only eight times did either Manning or Brady go over the 300-yard mark. It happened six times in their final five games against one another.
Manning got the last laugh as part of the final gasp of his NFL career, defeating Brady and the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game on his way to his second and final Super Bowl.
The Broncos won both head-to-head matchups the teams had in the playoffs, giving him a 3-2 overall advantage against Brady in postseason contests
Wins
- Brady: 11 (2 postseason)
Manning: 6 (3 postseason)
Counting Stats
Brady
- Passing Yards: 4,323
Passing TD: 32
INT: 15
Rating: 92.8
Manning
- Passing Yards: 4,985
Passing TD: 35
INT: 22
Rating: 87.7
