Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins Jersey Sales Top Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the top two best-selling jerseys on NFL Shop since the 2020 draft.

Nick Shook of NFL.com reported Tuesday that Tagovailoa's jersey in both aqua and white are outselling any other player. The next three jerseys are Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' various color schemes, followed by two more rookies: the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.