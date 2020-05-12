Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins Jersey Sales Top Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the top two best-selling jerseys on NFL Shop since the 2020 draft.

Nick Shook of NFL.com reported Tuesday that Tagovailoa's jersey in both aqua and white are outselling any other player. The next three jerseys are Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' various color schemes, followed by two more rookies: the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Partying. Drinking. His family’s legal trouble. Sammy Watkins opens up about his experiences with depression ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watkins’ ‘War Outside’ of NFL

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Denies McDaniels Rumor

    TB12 clears the air in IG post about Pats OC running him out of New England: 'Brothers for life'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Denies McDaniels Rumor

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    We grade every team's offseason moves 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Offseason Report Cards

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Multiple Teams Exploring Out-of-State Training Camp Sites

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Teams Exploring Out-of-State Training Camp Sites

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report