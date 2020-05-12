Warriors' Marquese Chriss Speaks on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green's Leadership

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has enjoyed a positive experience this season even with the Dubs sitting in last place in the NBA.

During a Twitter Q&A on Monday, Chriss discussed how beneficial it has been to learn from Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"This year, I just tried to learn as much as I could from Steph and Draymond. They are very vocal leaders and they are passionate about what they do and they care about us as individuals, and they want us to be as successful as they are and they try to teach us as much as they can, and I think each and everyone of us on the team tries to listen and learn as best as we can.

"Just learn from people who have won championships, people who have been where each of us wants to be, I think that's the best thing for us as a young team coming up is to have veterans that are willing to teach us and young guys that are willing to learn."

Golden State has taken its lumps this season with Klay Thompson missing the entire year due to a knee injury and Curry missing most of the season with a broken hand, but they are set up for success next season and beyond.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.