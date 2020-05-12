Steve Nash Once Asked Michael Jordan for His Shoes During '96 Bulls vs. Suns Game

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Swapping jerseys is typical now in the NBA.

Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash asked Michael Jordan for his shoes after facing him and the Chicago Bulls during his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns in 1996-97:

Nash previously posted a photo of himself and Jordan to Instagram prior to The Last Dance premiering on April 19. "My hero," the caption reads. "I think he was insulting me in this photo. I obviously thought it was hilarious. The Last Dance..... LFG!!!!!"

The Last Dance has aired two episodes at a time every Sunday night on ESPN and will conclude this Sunday. The fifth and sixth episodes included Jordan's Bulls topping the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals for their third championship in as many years:

Nash was taken 15th overall by the Suns in the 1996 draft. The two-time league MVP played in Phoenix for his first two seasons in the league before departing for the Dallas Mavericks (1998 to 2004) and returning to the Suns from 2004 to 2012. His playing career finished with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012 to 2014.