Steve Nash Once Asked Michael Jordan for His Shoes During '96 Bulls vs. Suns Game

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 12, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 20: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls is seen talking to Steve Nash #13 of Phoenix Suns during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns on November 20, 1996 at the America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Swapping jerseys is typical now in the NBA.

Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash asked Michael Jordan for his shoes after facing him and the Chicago Bulls during his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns in 1996-97:

Nash previously posted a photo of himself and Jordan to Instagram prior to The Last Dance premiering on April 19. "My hero," the caption reads. "I think he was insulting me in this photo. I obviously thought it was hilarious. The Last Dance..... LFG!!!!!"

The Last Dance has aired two episodes at a time every Sunday night on ESPN and will conclude this Sunday. The fifth and sixth episodes included Jordan's Bulls topping the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals for their third championship in as many years:

Nash was taken 15th overall by the Suns in the 1996 draft. The two-time league MVP played in Phoenix for his first two seasons in the league before departing for the Dallas Mavericks (1998 to 2004) and returning to the Suns from 2004 to 2012. His playing career finished with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2012 to 2014.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting 2016 NBA Class 📝

    See which player your squad took in our re-draft

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Re-Drafting 2016 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Averaged 5.1M Viewers for Episodes 7, 8

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Averaged 5.1M Viewers for Episodes 7, 8

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    League has sent teams ballots to vote on prospects for postponed Draft Combine, considering virtual version

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Considers Virtual Combine

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    B/R gives you the top assets for every team for our Fantasy League

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Ranking Every Team's Top Trade Chips

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report