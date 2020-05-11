Tom Brady Denies Patriots OC Josh McDaniels Rift Rumors: 'Brothers for Life'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tom Brady did not leave the New England Patriots because of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to the 42-year-old quarterback's Instagram story.

"Please stop this nonsense!" Brady wrote overtop a screenshot of a report earlier Monday that his "deteriorating relationship" with McDaniels played a role in his decision to depart New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency in March. "Please be more responsible with reporting. 19 years together and brothers for life."

NFL reporter Gary Myers originally reported that "Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years" and wanted more involvement in the offensive game plan, but his tweet has been deleted.

