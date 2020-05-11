Scott Burrell: Michael Jordan Wasn't a Bully; 'Loved the Way He Motivated Me'

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Last Dance documentary has largely served to bolster the mythology that surrounds Michael Jordan, but it has also made something else clear.

Scott Burrell was a favorite target of His Airness when it came to trash talking.

Behind-the-scenes footage in the documentary has shown Jordan needling Burrell in practice, on the team plane and even on the bench. From refusing to hug Burrell on the bench when the Bulls won an international tournament to advising him to guard someone else during practice, Jordan was seemingly relentless with his 1997-98 teammate.

Burrell apparently loved it.

"I think Michael had different techniques maybe some people didn't think were great leadership qualities," Burrell told TMZ Sports. "I loved it. I loved the way he pushed me, I loved the way he motivated me."

He said he is still friends with Jordan and explained he knew No. 23 was just trying to prepare the Bulls for the opponent's best shot they were going to receive as the defending champion.

"People gotta understand, this is a team that won five championships in seven years, and two in a row," Burrell said. "People weren't saying 'I'm gonna play Steve Kerr or Toni Kukoc'; every team that played Chicago was 'I wanna kick Michael Jordan's butt.'"

Something must have worked because the Bulls took home their sixth championship in eight years during the 1997-98 campaign.