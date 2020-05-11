Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett's Work Ethic, Consistent Approach Impress NYK

Megan Armstrong
May 11, 2020

New York Knicks rookie guard RJ Barrett has struggled to live up to the hype of going No. 3 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, however, the team reportedly is still invested in his future. 

"I don't think anyone can predict whether Barrett, who was selected third overall in the 2019 draft, will become a star in the league," SNY's Ian Begley wrote on Monday. "But people around the Knicks were impressed by Barrett's consistent approach to the job and his work ethic."

Begley continued: "Some scouts I spoke with were impressed by Barrett's ability to impact the game as a rebounder and defender fairly consistently in his first season. Those scouts think that if Barrett can improve his perimeter shooting and continue to progress as a defender, he'll have a long, successful NBA career."

Barrett was averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes across 56 games (55 starts) as a rookie for the 21-45 Knicks before the league's COVID-19 hiatus took effect on March 12.

    

