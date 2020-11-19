    Devon Dotson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020
    FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, FIle)
    Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls added arguably the best player from the best team in college basketball Wednesday when they signed Kansas guard Devon Dotson as an undrafted free agent, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Devon Dotson

    Position: G

    Height: 6'2"

    Weight: 185

    Pro Comparison: Tremont Waters

    Scouting ReportDevon Dotson has change-of-pace point guard written all over him. He's fast with the ball, capable of putting pressure on defenses the second his team gains possession. While his shooting is still a question mark, there should be enough value tied to Dotson's ability to push in transition, get into the lane and create scoring chances.

                        

    Here is a look at how the rookie could fit into his new team's roster:

    Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Devon Dotson, G

    Patrick Williams, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Otto Porter Jr., SF: Exercised $28.5M player option (2021)

    Coby White, PG: $5.4M (2023)

    Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)

    Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)

    Thaddeus Young, PF: $14.5M (2022)

    Wendell Carter Jr., PF: $5M (2022)

    Tomas Satoransky, SG: $10M (2022)

    Chandler Hutchison, SF: $2.3M (2022)

    Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: $3M (2022)

    Cristiano Felicio, PF: $8M (2021)

    Lauri Markkanen, PF: $5.1M (2021)

    Luke Kornet, PF: $2.3M (2021)

         

    Free Agents

    Kris Dunn, PG: RFA

    Denzel Valentine, SG: RFA

    Shaquille Harrison, PG: RFA

    Max Strus, G: RFA

    Adam Mokoka, SG: RFA

            

    Dotson appeared well on his way to the NBA when he arrived at Kansas as a highly regarded 5-star prospect in the class of 2018, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He lived up to the early hype as an All-Big 12 third-team selection as a freshman behind 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

    The 21-year-old declared for the NBA draft after the Jayhawks lost in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament but ultimately decided to come back to school and pursue a championship as a sophomore.

    That championship may have become a reality if the 2020 Big Dance was not canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Dotson helped lead the Jayhawks to a 28-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country as an All-Big 12 first-team selection and consensus All-American second-team member. He finished the season with averages of 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

    While it is fair to worry about his long-range shooting after he connected on just 30.9 percent of his triples as a sophomore, he helps make up for it with head-turning quickness in the open floor. That allows him to get out into transition on offense and press up on ball-handlers on the other end without risking giving up an easy basket.

    "I can bring elite speed, explosiveness and change of pace to an NBA team early," he said, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I believe with the additional spacing that the NBA game provides, I will be able to put pressure on the defense with my speed and strength. Also, I believe that I will be able to initiate offense in the open court with my ability to change ends quickly. Lastly, my toughness, speed and quick feet also translates well on defense allowing me to stay in front of opposing point guards."

    Unfortunately for Dotson, he did not have the opportunity to bolster his draft stock by potentially leading Kansas to a title in front of a nationwide audience in the NCAA tournament.

    Perhaps that prevented him from being drafted Wednesday, but Chicago saw enough from Dotson during his Kansas career to add him to the roster.

