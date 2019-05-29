Devon Dotson Announces Return to Kansas After Declaring for 2019 NBA Draft

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 30, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Devon Dotson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against Bolden Brace #20 of the Northeastern Huskies during the second half in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kansas point guard Devon Dotson, who averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a freshman, announced his return to the Jayhawks after initially declaring for the NBA draft.

Dotson, who was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team and the conference's third team, helped the Jayhawks reach the conference championship game and the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman previously ranked Dotson as the eighth-best point guard in this year's draft class.

He ranked Dotson 43rd on his Dec. 13 big board, although the 6'2", 185-pound floor general eventually fell out of the top 50.

Wasserman wrote the following about Dotson, who he noted could draw "first-round interest in 2020:"

"Effective as a 42.9 percent spot-up shooter and a pick-and-roll ball-handler who can both drive and pass (0.872 PPP, 76th percentile), Dotson generated offense playing on and off the ball. He'd have the rock more at Kansas next year without the offense running through Dedric Lawson (assuming he stays in the draft) and Lagerald Vick. 

"Dotson will need to continue strengthening his lead-guard skills as a scorer (6-of-23 in isolation) and facilitator (3.5 assists to 2.3 turnovers per game). He converted just 6-of-20 pull-ups and 2-of-10 runners—shots he'll need to compensate for his lack of explosion around the basket and questionable range (1.1 made threes per 40 minutes)."

Dotson should have every opportunity to improve his draft stock next season. As Wasserman wrote, he figures to amass more usage with Lagerald Vick and potentially Dedric Lawson headed for the NBA.

Furthermore, the Jayhawks don't have any true point guard recruits arriving on campus in 2019, per 247Sports. Tristan Enaruna and Christian Braun are small forwards, while Issac McBride is a combo guard.

Dotson can also build off the momentum he gathered in last year's postseason. In five games (three in the Big 12 tournament and two in the NCAA tournament), he averaged 15.6 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Dotson joins a few other returnees that include center Udoka Azubuike (13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Ochai Agbaji (8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds). 

