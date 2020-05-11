Bundesliga Is Back, Manchester United Week, KBO and More to Watch This Week

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The return of live sports gets a big jolt this week with the restart of the Bundesliga in Germany after two months of suspension. And while soccer is back in Europe, baseball is back in Asia, as the Korean Baseball Organization has begun its season. And the cherry on top of the week is the final pair of episodes of The Last Dance on Sunday night.

What's On

Bundesliga is BACK

The German first division is the first major sports league in Europe to resume play. Matches begin again Saturday, picking up from the spot on the schedule when the suspension began and continuing in the original order. All teams are being tested frequently for the coronavirus. There will be limited people inside the stadium and no fans. The season is set to finish by the end of June as each team has 9-10 matches left. Bayern Munich has a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Matches on TV (all times Eastern)

Saturday

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 9:30 a.m. on FS1

RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg 9:30 a.m. on FS2

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach 12:30 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich Noon on FS1

Monday

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen 2:30 p.m. on FS2

Full broadcast schedule

The Last Dance Finale, Episodes 9 and 10 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN

It’s the fifth and final Last Dance Sunday. ESPN will air the documentary’s last two episodes, which were only finished in recent weeks while early episodes aired. We’ll see the final act of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ sixth title run that capped one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.



Need to catch up on any of the first eight episodes before the last two? ESPN will air them in marathon form beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday leading into the finale. If you want to watch them all on demand, go here. And for even more MJ, check out the best of No. 23 in the NBA's "Jordan Vault" playlist on YouTube.

Korean Baseball

Like the Bundesliga in Europe, the KBO is the first major sport in Asia to restart play, as it began its season last week. ESPN2 will broadcast live games and replays from around the league. Here is the full schedule. And to help you get a little more familiar with the league, check out this season's viewer's guide and this twitter thread highlighting one of the league’s calling cards: huge bat flips.

KBO

TaylorMade Driving Relief 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, and streaming on PGA Tour Live

Live golf returns to TV this weekend with a special charity event. Here’s how it will look:

● Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler and Matt Wolff

● 18-hole skins match

● Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla.

● $4 million in donations to American Nurses Foundation, CDC Foundation, and Off Their Plate

NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX

There won’t be fans, but there will be speed when racing returns Sunday afternoon in South Carolina. NASCAR had only run four races before its suspension, leaving most of the season left, now scheduled to finish in November. Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano have the early lead in the points standings.

The News, Fast

New Details on Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity

● Who: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

● When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24

● Where: Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

● TV: TNT, TBS, TruTV, and HLN, with pre-match coverage in the B/R app

● Format: Four-ball (best ball) on the front nine, modified alternate shot on the back nine

● Fundraising: $10 million toward COVID-19 relief charities like the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, and Save Small Business; all four athletes will also contribute to the All In Challenge

● Watch a conversation with TNT host Ernie Johnson Jr. and Tiger, Phil, Peyton and Tom here, and read all the details on The Match here.

NFL Schedule Release Recap

● Opening Thursday Night: Texans at Chiefs (Sept. 10, tentatively)

● TB’s TB debut: Buccaneers at Saints — Brady vs. Brees in Week 1 (Sept. 13)

● Playoff rematch: Titans at Ravens in Week 11

● Thanksgiving (Week 12): Texans at Lions, Washington at Dallas, Ravens at Steelers

● Christmas Day (Week 16): Vikings at Saints

● Week 1 betting lines are here

● Every team’s full schedule

● Win-Loss predictions for each team

Sports Internet, Quarantined

