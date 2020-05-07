2020 NFL Schedule: League Releases Official Regular-Season Slate

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Begin marking your calendars because the NFL has rolled out the full regular-season schedule for 2020.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans will officially open the new year on Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The dates for the remaining 255 games are available on NFL.com.

Here are some of the biggest dates on the NFL calendar, followed by schedules for all 32 teams.

2020 Key Dates

Thursday, September 10: Regular-season opener

Sunday, September 13: Regular-season kickoff weekend

Sunday, January 3: Final day of regular season

Saturday, January 9: NFL playoffs begin

Sunday, February 7: Super Bowl LV (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida)

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

Division to Watch: NFC South

Like many Americans at or near retirement age, Tom Brady chose to spend his golden years in Florida.

By signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 42-year-old guaranteed fans will get a pair of head-to-head matchups between two of this generation's greatest quarterbacks.

Then Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join Tampa Bay, adding even more intrigue to the dynamic.

The Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will command the most attention in the NFC South for obvious reasons.

The Saints are the three-time reigning division champions aiming to make at least one more Super Bowl run before Drew Brees hangs up his cleats. The quarterback turned 41 in January, so New Orleans' title window won't be open forever.

Despite having limited salary-cap space, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis once again put together a solid offseason. New Orleans retained Brees and Andrus Peat while adding Emmanuel Sanders to strengthen the passing game.

Tampa Bay set its sights on a Super Bowl the moment it added Brady, and fans will be eager to see how the three-time MVP performs without Bill Belichick coaching from the sideline.

The quarterback started to look mortal for the first time in his career last year. He threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing only 60.8 percent of his passes. Football Outsiders ranked him 16th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among 34 quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts.

The apparent lack of leaguewide interest in Brady's services seemed to indicate a general skepticism about the value he'll provide at this stage of his career.

Simply guiding the Buccaneers to their first playoff appearance since 2007 would arguably be enough for the veteran to silence the skeptics.

In terms of general entertainment value, fans shouldn't overlook the Atlanta Falcons or Carolina Panthers, either.

The Falcons signed Dante Fowler Jr. to replace Vic Beasley, and they bolstered their backfield by adding Todd Gurley II after jettisoning Devonta Freeman.

Gurley will likely carry a large chip on his shoulder in 2020 following his exit from the Los Angeles Rams, who released him not even two full years after agreeing to a four-year, $60 million extension. The 25-year-old will want to prove he remains an elite running back.

Teddy Bridgewater probably isn't bitter about his departure from New Orleans because he didn't want to spend another year as Brees' backup. Now, the 27-year-old has an opportunity to complete an incredible comeback story in Carolina.

Dan Cooper, who operated on Bridgewater following his gruesome knee injury in 2016, told ESPN's Ian O'Connor the knee was "mangled" and looked "almost like a war wound."

The Panthers look like the worst team in the division and will struggle to finish above .500, but Bridgewater is a compelling reason for fans to tune in.

Most Anticipated Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts in Week 9

The AFC South and AFC North cross paths this year, which sets up a rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore will be looking to avenge its disappointing defeat to Tennessee in the AFC divisional round.

In terms of postseason implications, the Ravens' date with the Indianapolis Colts might carry more weight, though.

The Titans traded away five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey and lost Jack Conklin to free agency. They're also counting on Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry to replicate what were career years in 2019.

The Colts, on the other hand, added Philip Rivers to take over for Jacoby Brissett and acquired DeForest Buckner to anchor the defensive line. Indianapolis also retained Anthony Castonzo, who was the best offensive tackle on the market.

It would be foolish to draw too many conclusions from the Ravens' 28-12 loss to the Titans. They outgained Tennessee 530-300, but their three turnovers were too much to overcome.

There will be an inevitable adjustment in how opponents handle Lamar Jackson, but his success last season wasn't solely because of smoke and mirrors.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the favorites to capture the conference crown for the second year in a row, but the Ravens' road trip to Indianapolis could shed some light as to who might be their top competition.