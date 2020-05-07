2020 NFL Schedule Release: Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team

8 of 8

Arizona Cardinals

Were it not for Tom Brady heading to Tampa, the Arizona Cardinals might be the NFL's hype darlings of 2020. That's what happens when you make the offseason's biggest veteran acquisition in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and add one of the draft's top defensive talents in Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

In each of the last two seasons, we've seen a second-year quarterback explode into stardom and bring home MVP honors. Kyler Murray will soon have his chance to follow suit, but it won't be easy.

Beyond playing in the NFL's most difficult division, the Cardinals will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and travel to Dallas to meet the Cowboys in Week 6.

These Cardinals aren't going to win 12 games. The playoffs are probably a long shot, too. But they are going to be better in 2020 than they were last season.

Prediction: 8-8

Los Angeles Rams

Two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams were the NFC representative in Super Bowl LIII. Last year, they missed the postseason altogether, finishing 9-7.

This year could be even worse.

The Rams have plenty of talent, from Cooper Kupp and Andrew Whitworth to Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. But big contracts (including some ill-advised ones) have left them in salary-cap purgatory, and they haven't made a first-round draft pick since selecting Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016.

The Rams play in the NFL's most brutal division and are trending in the wrong direction.

Perhaps this prediction is a bit harsh, but it wouldn't be a major upset if the Rams wound up last in the NFC West this season.

Prediction: 6-10

San Francisco 49ers

In some respects, staying on top of the mountain can be even harder than climbing it. That's the task awaiting the San Francisco 49ers after they won the NFC West in 2019 and represented the conference in Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners at least did a good job of filling holes created by roster attrition this offseason. Rookies Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk will replace DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders, respectively, and the acquisition of Trent Williams makes up for Joe Staley's retirement.

Plenty of NFC teams will get a crack at dethroning San Fran. In addition to two meetings with the Seahawks, the 49ers will host the Packers and Eagles and will hit the road to face the Saints and Cowboys.

But these 49ers remain loaded on both sides of the ball and should a sizable favorite in the NFC West.

Prediction: 12-4

Seattle Seahawks

Just as they have been for the last several years, the Seattle Seahawks are a playoff contender in 2020. And the primary reason is the same as it has been for the past few seasons: Russell Wilson.

This isn't to say that Seattle doesn't have issues. The offensive line continues to be a question mark. The secondary is a shadow of its former "Legion of Boom" glory days. And the pass rush is a massive unknown with Jadeveon Clowney still unsigned.

That last one, in particular, could come back to haunt the Seahawks. In addition to six games against Kyler Murray, Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo, Seattle also faces the likes of Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins at home and Matt Ryan, Josh Allen and Carson Wentz on the road.

Prediction: 10-6

