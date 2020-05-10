Michael Jordan Downplays Critics: 'That's You, Because You Never Won Anything'

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has a message to the haters: Count the rings.

The fact that Jordan wasn't always a great teammate isn't in doubt. Sam Smith's book, The Jordan Rules, first revealed how MJ operated behind the scenes, and The Last Dance addressed the topic as well Sunday.

Jordan defended his tactics by pointing to the results:

