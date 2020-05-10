Michael Jordan Downplays Critics: 'That's You, Because You Never Won Anything'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 3 : Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls speaks with the media before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 3, 1998 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has a message to the haters: Count the rings.

The fact that Jordan wasn't always a great teammate isn't in doubt. Sam Smith's book, The Jordan Rules, first revealed how MJ operated behind the scenes, and The Last Dance addressed the topic as well Sunday.

Jordan defended his tactics by pointing to the results:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why MJ Would Have Made the MLB

    B/R looks into what would have needed to happen for Jordan to have made the Bigs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why MJ Would Have Made the MLB

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League 🚨

    🔮 30 GMs revealed Monday at noon ET 🤝 Trades happening all week 🗣 GMs responding to YOUR advice ⬇️ Open to read the rules. League opens Monday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League 🚨

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📝

    We ranked every team to see which Fantasy League GM is in the best position to succeed ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Put Your NBA Squad as Your Profile Pic

    We want to know which squad you're repping in our Fantasy League. Open to get your favorite NBA squad logo for your app profile pic ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Put Your NBA Squad as Your Profile Pic

    Dropbox
    via Dropbox