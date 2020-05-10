Michael Jordan's $15K Check to Donald Trump's Casino from 1998 to Be Auctioned

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Michael Jordan apparently hit up the casino the day before a 105-97 win over the Indiana Pacers in 1998, and one fan will have the evidence to prove it.

Action Network's Darren Rovell reported that a $15,000 signed check from Jordan to the Trump Casino in Gary, Indiana, is up for auction:

Jordan's gambling habits were among the subjects touched on during The Last Dance last week. The documentary shared footage from an interview he gave to Connie Chung in which he said he had "a competition problem, a competitive problem."

The check is dated Feb. 16, 1998, which lines up with when the Chicago Bulls were in Chicago to face off with one of their Eastern Conference rivals. They beat the Pacers on Feb. 17 before heading north of the border for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 19.

The obviously didn't hurt Jordan's performance, as he finished with 27 points, six assists and four rebounds against Indiana.

Video Play Button

Related

    How the NBA Reacted to MJ's Shocking 1993 Retirement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the NBA Reacted to MJ's Shocking 1993 Retirement

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jordan's Most Intense Practice Stories and Highlights

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Jordan's Most Intense Practice Stories and Highlights

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ's Worst Career Game Stats, Shooting Performances

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    MJ's Worst Career Game Stats, Shooting Performances

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ's Baseball Career Stats, Struggles, Highlights and Reaction

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    MJ's Baseball Career Stats, Struggles, Highlights and Reaction

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report