QB Kaidon Salter to Tennessee; 9th 4-Star or Higher to Commit to Vols in 15 Days

Tennessee's recruiting hot streak continued Sunday with the announcement that quarterback Kaidon Salter committed to the program.

Salter announced his decision to join the Volunteers with a video on Twitter:

Per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Tennessee is building a potentially special 2021 recruiting class just in the past 15 days:

Salter is the first quarterback commit for Tennessee in 2021, with 247Sports composite rating him as a 4-star prospect and the 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback overall.

Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote for 247Sports that Salter compares to Jordan Love and has the athleticism to hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs:

"Lean, athletic build with adequate height. Will need to fill out upper body but athletic lower-body build. Natural playmaker with instincts and feel. Good downfield arm strength with above average short-to-intermediate velocity. Great improvisational skills. Dangerous in the scramble drill. Very mobile and throws well on the move. Pass-first QB but definitely athletic enough to hurt defenses with his legs. Encouraging athletic profile. Track and field athlete who competes in 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, and triple jump."

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff are making their mark in recruiting for next year. The Vols currently own the No. 2 class in 2021 with nine of 21 commits rated as 4-stars or higher.

This marks the second full recruiting cycle for Pruitt, who was hired as Tennessee's head coach in December 2017. He is settling in nicely with the program after having the 10th-ranked class this year.

After a 5-7 record in Pruitt's first year, the Vols improved to 8-5 in 2019. It marked the program's first eight-win season since 2016.

Competition in the SEC is fierce with Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Auburn often at or near the top of recruiting rankings every year. Pruitt is doing his best to bring Tennessee back to that level with his recent run on top-level talent.

