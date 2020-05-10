Woj: 'Kevin Durant's Not Coming Back to the Nets This Year If They Play'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didnâ€™t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While general manager Sean Marks wouldn't totally rule it out, Kevin Durant is reportedly not playing for the Brooklyn Nets if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

"Kevin Durant's not coming back to the Nets this year if they play," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast. "That’s not happening. They’re not playing him."

Durant has long been expected to miss the entire season while recovering from an Achilles rupture suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. However, with the play indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been some speculation Durant could return for a playoff run.

