Woj: 'Kevin Durant's Not Coming Back to the Nets This Year If They Play'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While general manager Sean Marks wouldn't totally rule it out, Kevin Durant is reportedly not playing for the Brooklyn Nets if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

"Kevin Durant's not coming back to the Nets this year if they play," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on his podcast. "That’s not happening. They’re not playing him."

Durant has long been expected to miss the entire season while recovering from an Achilles rupture suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. However, with the play indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been some speculation Durant could return for a playoff run.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.