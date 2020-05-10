WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for All Matches

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time ever, Superstars will battle throughout WWE Headquarters as they make their way to the top of the building to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase at this year's pay-per-view.

Most of the show will take place at the Performance Center like all of WWE's recent television tapings, but the call was made to film the two MiTB bouts at the corporate office to make things more exciting.

Traditional ladder matches are always better with a live crowd because everyone can react to the high-risk stunts we often see. Since there are no crowds right now, it was wise for WWE to come up with something unique.

Like the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches at WrestleMania, the MITB bouts have the potential to be something special.

Before we predict the winners for each match, let's look at the most recent rumors and additions to the card.