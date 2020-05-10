WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for All MatchesMay 10, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Latest Rumors and Predictions for All Matches
For the first time ever, Superstars will battle throughout WWE Headquarters as they make their way to the top of the building to claim the Money in the Bank briefcase at this year's pay-per-view.
Most of the show will take place at the Performance Center like all of WWE's recent television tapings, but the call was made to film the two MiTB bouts at the corporate office to make things more exciting.
Traditional ladder matches are always better with a live crowd because everyone can react to the high-risk stunts we often see. Since there are no crowds right now, it was wise for WWE to come up with something unique.
Like the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches at WrestleMania, the MITB bouts have the potential to be something special.
Before we predict the winners for each match, let's look at the most recent rumors and additions to the card.
Rumor: Huge Bump Planned at WWE Headquarters
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), the Money in the Bank matches could feature something we have never seen in a WWE match before.
The MITB bouts were already taped at WWE HQ a few weeks ago and Vince McMahon reportedly demonstrated a big bump on the roof of the building before it was to be performed by a wrestler.
WWE's announcers and the ads for the PPV have been hyping the possibility of somebody being thrown off of the roof, which would be the biggest bump in WWE history.
The odds of somebody falling all 10 stories are slim. WWE is not going to pretend the same thing that ended Hans Gruber's life in Die Hard would be survivable.
It's possible WWE has another structure built on top of the building and somebody will fall from that onto the roof. Then again, this is McMahon we are talking about. If he thinks a 10-story fall will attract viewers, he will probably book it.
New Additions to the Card
According to WWE.com, there were two late additions to the card after Friday's SmackDown to bring the total up to eight matches.
Jeff Hardy is back after being off of television for several months due to an injury. He will step into the ring for his first match since returning against Cesaro.
This is an interesting choice as Hardy seemingly just began a new feud with Cesaro's former tag team partner, Sheamus. Could we see a reunion of The Bar at Money in the Bank?
The other addition was MVP taking on R-Truth. This is somewhat out of left field since there is no storyline reason for them to fight and there is no title on the line.
These will be the only two bouts on the card without a title or briefcase at stake, but sometimes those end up being the most enjoyable contests. Hardy vs. Cesaro has the potential to be a sleeper pick for Match of the Night if they get enough time to work with.
Rumor: Apollo Crews Turning Heel After Being Replaced in MITB Match
A lot of fans were understandably upset when Apollo Crews was replaced in the men's Money in the Bank match by AJ Styles, especially since Crews was right in the middle of a push on Raw.
Crews went down with a storyline injury, setting up a gauntlet match to determine his replacement. The Phenomenal One scored the victory and took the spot.
According to Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, there are rumors that Crews will turn heel, possibly so he can join a new stable headed up by MVP.
We saw MVP introduce Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink as potential new clients recently. If the plan is to form a new group of young and underutilized talents, Crews is a great choice.
He has always been a top-notch athlete but he has suffered from a lack of character development. It's not enough to just be good in the ring anymore. He needs a personality and somebody like MVP can help him find it.
Predictions
As with every WWE PPV, the Bleacher Report writing staff has shared its predictions for Sundayé event. Here is a rundown of the writers and who everybody chose:
Cesaro vs. Hardy and MVP vs. Truth were added after these predictions were made, but now we can look at each bout and offer some thoughts.
This will be The Charismatic Enigma's first match since returning on Friday's SmackDown. Unless Sheamus interferes, there is no way Hardy is losing this bout.
MVP appears to be starting a new stable with Thorne and Vink, which means they are probably going to provide some backup during this bout. If the 24/7 title was involved, Truth would be the favorite. As things currently stand, MVP is the best choice to leave Sunday's show with a win.