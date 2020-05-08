Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2020May 8, 2020
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2020
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)
- Bayley vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)
- The New Day vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Asua vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans
- Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Daniel Bryan
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday, but unlike most pay-per-views, this one will take place from two different locations.
Not only will we see matches taped at the Performance Center, but we will also see the two titular MITB bouts happen at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT.
Here is a look at the card as of Friday, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down this weekend. Here's a look at our lineup of contributors:
Kevin Berge
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: Why do you think Apollo Crews was replaced by AJ Styles in this bout and would you have made the same call?
At first, I thought it might be a legitimate injury. WWE intentionally framed it in a way that felt potentially real rather than dramatic to sell this idea. However, in the end, it seems WWE just wanted to tell a larger story with Crews than just putting him in one big match.
Now, Crews is positioned for a comeback story, possibly including a heel turn and an alliance with MVP. While he is athletic, Crews does not fit the bill as a top guy on his own. He needs a mouthpiece. He can shine in the role of MVP’s star while Styles adds star power and a possible winner to the match.
The New Day vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and Morrison
Q: If you had to book a title change, which of three challenging teams would you book to win?
If I was booking all of this, Miz and Morrison would still be champions, but once you commit to the title change weeks back, you just have to commit to the insanity. The next step is to do something nobody expects, commit to a team that has yet to get a real opportunity.
This is why I would have Lucha House Party capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are both insanely talented and have been marginalized since they were pushed fully to SmackDown over 205 Live. It is time to reward the talent and take the division in a new direction.
Erik Beaston
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: Why do you think Apollo Crews was replaced by AJ Styles in this bout and would you have made the same call?
The answer is two-fold: first, to set up an eventual Crews heel turn and second, to inject the match with some much-needed star power. Raw, though a fairly good show since WrestleMania, has lacked the big names and Styles is one of them. Bringing him back is a sign of urgency from the creative team.
Bayley vs. Tamina
Q: Why do you think Tamina has never won a women’s title during her decade-long career in WWE?
She’s never been over enough, and that is an indictment on the creative team. She’s always just been Jimmy Snuka’s daughter, something the creative team has wisely shied away from after the Dark Side of the Ring documentary that aired a few weeks back. She’s physically imposing, has the pedigree and look. She’s just never been over enough with fans to justify it.
Jeff J
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: From a future storyline perspective, who is the best choice to win this match?
Jax. As long as Becky will be world champ, she’d have the threat of the woman who invariably started “The Man” movement with an errant punch… and the woman who has years of retribution to dish out. Book Jax as the black cloud that lurks during Lynch’s title reign and things will get really interesting.
Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
Q: How do you think McIntyre is doing as a babyface champion and would he have been better off winning the belt as a heel?
I think McIntyre has come into his own as a face. A lack of crowd energy hurts faces more than heels, so if crowds were there, the impact would be significantly stronger. Something has to change up to adjust for the missing fans. Overall, he’s been decent but needs work.
Donald Wood
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: From a future storyline perspective, who is the best choice to win this match?
Sasha Banks. After taking out Brooke before the match, Banks should dominate the corporate tower and fight to the briefcase on the roof, earning the unlikely win. Not only is there a built-in storyline on SmackDown against Bayley, but there is also unfinished business on Raw against Lynch. The WWE Universe needs a Boss-level swerve on Sunday.
Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
Q: How do you think McIntyre is doing as a babyface champion and would he have been better off winning the belt as a heel?
In an age where it’s cool to boo the good guy, people don’t want to root against McIntyre. With an alpha-male appearance and the ability to take down any challenger on the mic and in the ring, wrestling fans see him as a deserving top dog.
McIntyre should remain face until fans begin returning to the buildings. Once the crowds start turning on him, as they eventually do with every top face, then the WWE Universe will be treated to a dominant heel run. Ironically, his eventual heel run will have fans loving him, thus turning him face again.
Anthony Mango
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: From a future storyline perspective, who is the best choice to win this match?
The only interesting thing on SmackDown is a Bayley and Banks feud, so none of those options make sense. Unfortunately, Lynch has already beaten all the Raw options, too. This is a weak group this year, so the most interesting storyline would be Baszler winning and getting another shot. She's the most dangerous shark in the water who could strike with a random cash-in.
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: Both of these men picked up the biggest wins of their careers at WrestleMania. Was it wise for WWE to put them in a title match so quickly where one of them will have to lose? Will it kill the loser’s momentum?
This was the best option for the SmackDown title scene. Strowman and Wyatt have more history than any other option, Wyatt's a two-time champion and main event talent that would mean a lot for Strowman to overcome, and The Fiend has every reason to get the Universal Championship back. Any other feud would have been a mistake.
If Wyatt loses, he can bounce back rather easily. If Strowman loses, though, it will be more difficult to regain his momentum.
Graham Matthews
Women’s Money in the Bank
Q: From a future storyline perspective, who is the best choice to win this match and why?
Baszler is the only one who makes sense to win and is the best option of the six stars involved. It felt like there was unfinished business with her and Lynch coming out of WrestleMania. Although Baszler doesn't necessarily need the briefcase to face Lynch again, it would allow Baszler to regain momentum following her loss at WrestleMania and take the title from Lynch when she least expects it.
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Q: Both of these men picked up the biggest wins of their careers at WrestleMania. Was it wise for WWE to put them in a title match so quickly where one of them will have to lose? Will it kill the loser’s momentum?
I said as soon as the storyline started that it was too soon for these two to be feuding and I stand by that. It would have been better saved for SummerSlam in my opinion so both guys could have been built up a bit more. Strowman shouldn't lose the title after only one month and beating the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt won't harm him too much. He can always bounce back and win the title as The Fiend at a later date.
Chris Mueller
Men’s Money in the Bank
Q: Why do you think Crews was replaced by Styles in this bout and would you have made the same call?
The replacement was likely done to get a bigger name in the match, but I would not have made the same call. I feel like this hurts Crews at a time when he was finally gaining momentum. I hope WWE has a plan in place for him after the PPV so he doesn't end up fading back into obscurity.
Bayley vs. Tamina
Q: Why do you think Tamina has never won a women’s title during her decade-long career in WWE?
Injuries, poor timing and a lack of real character development have hurt her over the years. WWE has always had her be the silent powerhouse but that means we have never gotten to know her as a person or character. If WWE had given her the same opportunities it gave to Jax last year, she would have been a multi-time champion by now.
Predictions
- Baszler (AM, GM) vs. Evans (KB) vs. Asuka (CM) vs. Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Jax (EB, JJ)
- Banks as a replacement (DW)
- Bryan vs. Corbin vs. Mysterio vs. Black (KB, EB) vs. Otis vs. Styles (JJ, DW, AM, GM, CM)
- The New Day (KB, EB, JJ, AM, GM) vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons (CM) vs. The Miz and Morrison (DW)
- Bayley (KB, EB, JJ, DW, AM, GM, CM) vs. Tamina
- Strowman (EB, JJ, DW, AM, GM, CM) vs. Wyatt (KB)
- McIntyre (KB, EB, JJ, DW, AM, GM, CM) vs. Rollins
All respondents' predictions will be represented by their initials next to their choices.