Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2020

Men’s Money in the Bank

Q: Why do you think Apollo Crews was replaced by AJ Styles in this bout and would you have made the same call?

At first, I thought it might be a legitimate injury. WWE intentionally framed it in a way that felt potentially real rather than dramatic to sell this idea. However, in the end, it seems WWE just wanted to tell a larger story with Crews than just putting him in one big match.

Now, Crews is positioned for a comeback story, possibly including a heel turn and an alliance with MVP. While he is athletic, Crews does not fit the bill as a top guy on his own. He needs a mouthpiece. He can shine in the role of MVP’s star while Styles adds star power and a possible winner to the match.

The New Day vs. Lucha House Party vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and Morrison

Q: If you had to book a title change, which of three challenging teams would you book to win?

If I was booking all of this, Miz and Morrison would still be champions, but once you commit to the title change weeks back, you just have to commit to the insanity. The next step is to do something nobody expects, commit to a team that has yet to get a real opportunity.

This is why I would have Lucha House Party capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are both insanely talented and have been marginalized since they were pushed fully to SmackDown over 205 Live. It is time to reward the talent and take the division in a new direction.