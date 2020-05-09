4-Star DT Prospect KaTron Evans Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, USC, More

Brian Dohn, 247Sports.com

KaTron Evans, a 4-star defensive tackle out of Baltimore, has committed to the University of Tennessee:

Evans picked the Vols over a host of storied college football programs, including Alabama and Georgia:

The St. Frances Academy star is ranked on the 247Sports composite list as the ninth-best defensive tackle in the high school class of 2021 and 179th overall.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports provided the following scouting report in February:

"Thick, strong build. Can play at 300 pounds. Explosive and physical. Gets off at snap well. Uses power to overwhelm blockers. Can handle double teams and be disruptive. Strong at point of attack. Quick hands and disengages well. Re-directs down line of scrimmage well against run. Bends at the waist and needs to bend more at knees and keep flat back. Improved pad level at point of attack a must. Needs to improve lateral movement. Adding flexibility is important. Multi-year starter at Top 20 program."

Evans played at Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia, before transferring to Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, per Larry Rubama of the Virginian-Pilot.

Evans will also join a former St. Frances teammate in fellow defensive lineman Dominic Bailey, who enrolled at Tennessee in January, per Clint Eiland of Rocky Top Talk.

The 6'4", 320-pound defensive tackle joins a star-studded class ranked second in the nation, per 247Sports. The Vols have brought in two 5-star recruits and five 4-stars so far.