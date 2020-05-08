Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985 to Be Sold at Auction

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 8, 2020

ATLANTA - 1986: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls rests on bench against the Atlanta Hawks during an NBA game at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia 1986. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

One of the first pairs of Michael Jordan's most iconic sneakers is going up for sale.  

Sotheby's announced Friday it will host an online auction of a game-worn and autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985. 

The description per the company's website:

"A Player Sample (PS), the shoes on offer were custom-made for Michael Jordan in sizes 13 and 13.5. Among the most valuable pairs of sneakers in history, these Air Jordan 1s are in remarkable condition, and were exclusively crafted for Jordan – featuring supple leather and a unique cut that was specific to MJ.

"The vintage originals are in the Chicago Bulls white, black and red – the Air Jordan 1 colorway that Michael Jordan wore the most often on the court. In 1984, Nike gave Jordan a signature line of shoes and clothes – a crucial, unprecedented move to entice Michael Jordan to sign with Nike. Produced between February and April 1985, Jordan wore the present pair of Air Jordan 1s during an early, pivotal point of his career and thus catapulted the sneaker's popularity."

Bidding will be open from Friday until May 17 at 12:00 p.m. ET and opened at $100,000. The shoes are estimated to sell for nearly $150,000. 

Previously the most expensive pair of Jordans sold at an auction were the Air Jordan 12's that MJ wore during his famous "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals. Per StockX, the autographed pair went for a winning bid of $104,765.

