Jalen Reagor, Eagles Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $13.3M Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the two sides reached an agreement on a four-year, $13.3 million contract that also features a fifth-year option.

Per Spotrac, Reagor's deal as the No. 21 overall pick also features a signing bonus of $7,211,401.

Reagor was Philadelphia's first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He is expected to compete for a significant role as a rookie after the Eagles receiving corps struggled mightily last season.

Carson Wentz became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards without having a wide receiver reach the 500-yard barrier. Philadelphia's top three receivers in 2019 were tight ends Zach Ertz (916 yards) and Dallas Goedert (607) and running back Miles Sanders (509).

Some of those receiver struggles were due to injuries. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round pick last year, was the only Eagles wide receiver who played in all 16 games. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson missed a combined total of 24 games, including 13 by Jackson.

Reagor will be tasked with giving Wentz a reliable target and replacing Agholor, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent.

B/R's Matt Miller noted there are concerns about Reagor's consistency with drops, focus and limited routes, but he "could dominate in a scheme that lets him work down the field and highlights his speed and agility."

Reagor was a touchdown machine during his three seasons at TCU. The Texas native had 22 receiving touchdowns in 39 college games. He also recorded 2,248 yards and averaged 15.2 yards per reception on 148 catches.