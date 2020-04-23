Jalen Reagor NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Big-play, speed receiver with excellent burst off the line and out of breaks.

—NFL bloodlines (father played in the league) and is pro-ready.

—Played in an offense that didn't use him in creative ways, which stagnated his production.

—Deep threat with game-changing speed on vertical routes.

—All-around athlete who has speed, agility and leaping skills.

—Shifty and shaky with the ball in his hands.

—Not afraid to go up and challenge defenders on 50-50 balls.

WEAKNESSES

—Drops plague his game tape; even accounting for bad throws, he puts too many on the ground.

—Route tree is underdeveloped and needs reps/work.

—Seemed to loaf more in 2019 and didn't play as violently or urgently.

—Doesn't show much power or fight to separate when his speed isn't good enough to shake defenders.

—Big concerns against the press coverage he did see; doesn't have advanced hand usage or nuanced moves to get free.

OVERALL

Reagor is a fan favorite, but there are concerns with drops, focus and limited routes. However, his potential as a speedy threat with the ball in his hands or working as a vertical option are intriguing. He could dominate in a scheme that lets him work down the field and highlights his speed and agility.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Stefon Diggs/Corey Coleman