Video: Nick Saban Surprises 103-Year-Old WW2 Vet Major Wooten with FaceTime Call

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban surprised Private 1st Class Major Wooten, a 103-year-old World War II veteran who served in France, with a FaceTime call.

Rick Karle of WVTM 13 provided video:

Wooten told Saban he's been an Alabama fan since 1938.

Per Karle, Wooten landed on Utah Beach in 1944 and helped repair railroad cars destroyed by German soldiers. His efforts helped liberate soldiers and their families in France, and he returned to the United States after the war ended.

Wooten worked at U.S. Steel for almost 40 years upon his return.