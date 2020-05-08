Nets' Kyrie Irving Donating Pallets of Food, Masks to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in New York. The Nets won 133-118. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is donating food and protective masks to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Per Nikiya Carrero of KX News, Irving and Nike joined forces to donate 17 pallets of food that will be distributed to eight tribal districts across the two states.

Irving also donated 3,000 N95 face masks for essential workers in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Irving's mother, Elizabeth, was born into the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in 1967 and adopted as an infant. She died when he was four years old.

According to Windhorst, Irving made his first visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in 2018.

Kyrie and his sister Asia Irving were welcomed into the tribe during a ceremony in 2018 and received Lakota names. He was given the name Hela, meaning Little Mountain, and she was named Tatanka Winyan, which means Buffalo Woman.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reported its first COVID-19 case in Corson County, South Dakota, on April 8.

Video Play Button

Related

    KD Calls NBA Writer 'Sensitive Ass' Over Giannis-to-Warriors Comments

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    KD Calls NBA Writer 'Sensitive Ass' Over Giannis-to-Warriors Comments

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Teams Can Administer COVID-19 Tests If Readily Available

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: NBA Teams Can Administer COVID-19 Tests If Readily Available

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2015 Class 📝

    Open to see who your squad takes in our re-draft ⬇️

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Re-Drafting the 2015 Class 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Players Who Left US Will Have to Quarantine Upon Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Players Who Left US Will Have to Quarantine Upon Return

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report