Nets' Kyrie Irving Donating Pallets of Food, Masks to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is donating food and protective masks to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Per Nikiya Carrero of KX News, Irving and Nike joined forces to donate 17 pallets of food that will be distributed to eight tribal districts across the two states.



Irving also donated 3,000 N95 face masks for essential workers in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.



Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Irving's mother, Elizabeth, was born into the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in 1967 and adopted as an infant. She died when he was four years old.

According to Windhorst, Irving made his first visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in 2018.

Kyrie and his sister Asia Irving were welcomed into the tribe during a ceremony in 2018 and received Lakota names. He was given the name Hela, meaning Little Mountain, and she was named Tatanka Winyan, which means Buffalo Woman.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reported its first COVID-19 case in Corson County, South Dakota, on April 8.