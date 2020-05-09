Quick Takes on Jeff Hardy's WWE in-Ring Return, AEW's Moxley vs. Lee and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With the final SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank in the books, it's full steam toward Sunday night, and it isn't a stretch to say that it's shaping up to be a must-see show based off what's on tap.

Conspicuous by his absence on the event lineup is Jeff Hardy, who is fresh off his return to the ring on Friday night. Beyond his current program with Sheamus, it remains to be seen what his ceiling is on the blue brand and if he's destined to return to the main event scene sooner rather than later.

Thankfully, it will be easier for Hardy to climb up the card than Zelina Vega's new heel stable. The trio of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory have been losing left and right to the point where it's difficult to take them seriously as a threat to anyone else on the Raw roster.

Elsewhere in the WWE Universe, Adam Cole successfully defended his coveted NXT Championship on Wednesday night against Velveteen Dream. Although Dream was riding a wave of momentum until recently, it was ultimately the right call for Cole to remain champion for a little while longer.

What the future holds for Cole as champ will be discussed in this week's Quick Takes along with Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee being announced for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, injuries sidelining Kevin Owens and Jimmy Uso from action, and more.