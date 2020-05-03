WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Reportedly out 6-9 Months with Knee Injury

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Jimmy Uso is reportedly expected to miss six to nine months after suffering a knee injury in the triple-threat ladder match for the SmackDown tag team championships at WrestleMania.

Ringside News first reported his injury, with Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Online confirming it took place at WrestleMania. The Usos had been absent from WWE television over the last couple weeks. Jey Uso last appeared in a losing effort when The New Day took home the tag titles on an episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania.

Uso had been off television for several months following his July 2019 DUI arrest. He was found not guilty by a jury trial in December. It would have been his third conviction for DUI, following arrests in 2011 and 2013.

This is the first major injury of Jimmy Uso's career. Jey suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2015, during which time Jimmy served on commentary.

With WWE being shorthanded due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible Jey will wind up doing commentary or even working as a singles competitor. The Usos have been a pair their entire WWE careers, however, so it's unclear what level of interest the company has in them working individually.

Regardless, the absence of The Usos will hurt an already-thin SmackDown tag team division.