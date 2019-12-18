WWE's Jimmy Uso Found Not Guilty in Florida DUI Case

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

WWE star Jimmy Uso was found not guilty of driving under the influence in a Florida court Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Uso was initially arrested in July, with the officer's dashcam video showing the driver speeding and swerving within the lane.

Though the 34-year-old didn't take a sobriety test, the arresting officer testified that he appeared intoxicated.

"Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door," Deputy Jeremy Meeks said, per WEARTV. "He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane."

Despite it being his third DUI arrest, Uso was acquitted by the jury.

Uso competes alongside his brother, Jey, as part of a tag-team in WWE (real names: Jonathan and Joshua Fatu), but the duo hasn't been on television since the latest DUI charge.