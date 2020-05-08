Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje Make Weight Ahead of UFC 249 Title Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje both made weight Friday ahead of their clash for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, both Ferguson and Gaethje weighed in at 155 pounds in Jacksonville, Florida, which is where UFC 249 will take place.

The event is set to be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC 249 will mark the first event from the organization since UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira on March 14 in Brazil.

