Shaquille O'Neal: Michael Jordan Would Average 45 Points Per Game in Modern Era

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal has chimed in on the debate about how good Michael Jordan would be if he played in the modern NBA.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, O'Neal believes Jordan would be able to average 45 points per game.

"He would average 45 and the league would be complaining about two players," the Hall-of-Fame center said. "They'd be like: 'Mike is too good and the kid named Shaq down in Orlando is too dominant. What are we going to do?'"

