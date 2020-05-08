Shaquille O'Neal: Michael Jordan Would Average 45 Points Per Game in Modern Era

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal has chimed in on the debate about how good Michael Jordan would be if he played in the modern NBA

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, O'Neal believes Jordan would be able to average 45 points per game. 

"He would average 45 and the league would be complaining about two players," the Hall-of-Fame center said. "They'd be like: 'Mike is too good and the kid named Shaq down in Orlando is too dominant. What are we going to do?'"

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Bucks star says he's 'disgusted' and 'disappointed' about the hacked tweets from earlier today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    None of our re-drafts may look as different as this one 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    @EricPincus investigates a possible solution to NBA's cash crisis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    A.I.'s Social Distancing PSA 😂

    76ers legend used his iconic practice rant to promote social distancing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    A.I.'s Social Distancing PSA 😂

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report