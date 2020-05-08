LeBron, Lakers vs. Giannis, Bucks Set for 2020 NBA 2K Sim Championship Finals

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron vs. Giannis. The teams with the league's best records squaring off for a championship. Legacies on the line.

It's everything NBA fans could have hoped for going into the 2019-20 campaign.

Well, at least in the virtual world.

After the NBA suspended its season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, NBA 2K20 started the #2KSim and simulated the rest of the regular-season games and the first three rounds of the playoffs.

That simulation resulted in an NBA Finals showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA 2K

"It's great to see the Lakers dominating in the #2KSim Playoffs, and the Bucks are definitely a team we may see in the Finals one day," Lakers big man Anthony Davis said in the press release. "It would be great to be here in real life but for now, I love that 2K is giving fans a way to follow their teams on the virtual court."

His virtual Lakers will have to figure out a way to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo in the game if they are going to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"This has been a fun way to keep the momentum going, and it's exciting for our fans that the Bucks made it to the #2KSim NBA Finals," the reigning league MVP said. "We all miss basketball and are doing our part in hopes to play again soon, but in the meantime, I can't wait to see what happens against the Lakers next week!"

Antetokounmpo's Bucks reached the 2K Sim Finals by defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

No. 34 led the way behind 27.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while Khris Middleton provided support with 22.8 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds a night. Milwaukee's defense also limited Jayson Tatum to 19.5 points per game, preventing Boston's primary offensive threat from taking over the series.

It is no surprise the Bucks defense played a key role in the series considering the unit leads the actual league in defensive rating this season, per NBA.com.

That group will be put to the test against LeBron James, Davis and the rest of the Lakers after the Purple and Gold easily dispatched the L.A. Clippers in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

James was brilliant in the virtual series, averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. It was a testament to his impact that Davis averaged a double-double of 21.0 points and 13.6 boards a night and was simply a secondary contributor.

The Lakers also held the Clippers' dynamic duo in relative check, as Kawhi Leonard averaged 19.6 points per game, while Paul George chipped in 17.6 points a night.

The 2K Sim champion will be named on Thursday.