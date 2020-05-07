Nets Rumors: David Levy Bought out as CEO over Role in Basketball Operations

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 7, 2020

FILE - This is a May 16, 2018, file photo showing then-Turner Broadcasting President David Levy attending the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York. The Brooklyn Nets have a new owner and a new CEO. Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai completed his purchase of the team and Barclays Center on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, then announced that he had hired former Turner Broadcasting President David Levy to oversee both. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

More details are beginning to emerge from the short tenure of former Brooklyn Nets CEO David Levy earlier this year.  

After team owner Joe Tsai hired Levy in September, the executive was bought out hardly three months later in November.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the split occurred because Levy wanted more control over basketball operations. 

   

