Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Started Bucs' Pursuit of Rob Gronkowski Trade

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Tom Brady really wanted a reunion with tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appeared Thursday on NFL Live and said it was Brady who put the wheels in motion to acquire the previously retired Gronkowski in a trade with the New England Patriots (h/t ESPN's Jenna Laine):

"It was really Tom. Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that [Gronkowski] wanted to come back. And [Brady] was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us. So [general manager] Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he's working out, he's in great shape and he's raring to go. So we're really looking forward to getting on the practice field."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.