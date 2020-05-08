NBA Draft 2020: Expert Predictions for LaMelo Ball and Most Polarizing Prospects

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

No two NBA draft prospect scouting reports read the same, but they usually pen different chapters of the same book.

With the most polarizing prospects, though, the write-ups don't even fit the same genre.

Read one, and it sounds like the league's next chosen one is on the way. Read the next, and you'll wonder why anyone would waste a draft pick on such a flawed player.

It might be years before we know which reports were accurate, but we can already see where experts come down on these divisive hoopers.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Most Polarizing Prospects



James Wiseman



NBA teams haven't stopped shopping for size, despite an increasing willingness to explore all things small-ball. But the skill requirement for bigs has changed. If a center doesn't have a jump shot, he better be elite at all the rest.

That's not the case with Wiseman. His combination of size, length and athleticism is drool-worthy, and it should allow for a quick transition as an above-the-rim presence at both ends. But there are questions about how, when and even if his game can expand from there.

He hasn't shown much promise as a spacer. He can be stiff and slow with his lateral movement, which limits the type of defensive matchups he can handle. He's not a great passer.

Some front offices might want a chance to work with his natural gifts, seeing him as a 7'1" blank canvas. For others, the risk will outweigh the reward. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor relayed, some executives put Wiseman first overall and others don't have him as a top-10 pick.

LaMelo Ball

Evaluators have labeled Ball as both "underrated" and "overrated" because of his last name, per O'Connor. The same could be said of Ball's skill set.

On one hand, he's the best passer in this draft and could be a top-10(ish) table-setter league-wide as a rookie. On the other, he has a funky shooting form, head-scratching shot selection and an indifference to defense.

What does that mean for Ball's draft stock? Well, he probably won't wait long to hear his name called.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Ball going third overall to the Timberwolves. While Wasserman acknowledged the defensive questions, he said Ball's "star power and passing" would be "too enticing" for Minnesota to overlook.

Cole Anthony

When scouts assessed the 2019 high school class, they regarded Anthony as one of the five best recruits in it. He snagged the second overall spot at ESPN and landed fourth on 247Sports' board.

The fact Anthony isn't a top-five draft prospect for us (or most mock-drafters) highlights the turbulence he encountered with the Tar Heels. He shot just 38 percent from the field and only had 11 more assists than turnovers. They went from a top-10 preseason ranking to a disastrous 14-19 finish, the first losing record during Roy Williams' 17-year tenure.

The situation was less than ideal. UNC had a poorly spaced offense and often clogged the paint with two bigs. But that doesn't mean Anthony's struggles will be completely forgiven.

"Anthony still had his bright spots scoring and improving his floor game over the course of the year, but with a true shooting percentage of 50.7 over 22 games and not a ton of physical upside, scouts are still trying to figure out Anthony's NBA fit," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote.

At one point, Anthony seemed like he would demand top-five consideration. Now, he's teetering on the edge of the lottery for some. When Schmitz and Jonathan Givony authored their last pick, Anthony wasn't taken until the 13th pick.