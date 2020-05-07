Dennis Rodman: Scottie Pippen Would Have Been Better Than LeBron James in '90s

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: NBA Legend, Scottie Pippen and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

While many have spent The Last Dance comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Dennis Rodman doesn't think LeBron would have even been the second-best player on those 1990s Bulls teams. 

"He revolutionized the point-forward position. All these players today should thank Scottie Pippen," Rodman told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. "Guys like Kevin Durant should say, 'Wow, look what you did for us.' Scottie could handle, he could shoot the ball, he could defend, he could rebound.

"If LeBron was playing during the '90s, I'd still say Scottie Pippen was the second-best player behind Michael."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass reveals his mock of what could be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    @BR_NBA gives you a breakdown of your team's biggest hole and how to fill it ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Offseason Need

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Warriors have been ‘preparing for years’ and NBA shutdown could help chances of landing Antetokounmpo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: GSW Prepping Run at Giannis

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA to Reopen Some Practice Facilities Friday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA to Reopen Some Practice Facilities Friday

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report