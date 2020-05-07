Dennis Rodman: Scottie Pippen Would Have Been Better Than LeBron James in '90s

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

While many have spent The Last Dance comparing Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Dennis Rodman doesn't think LeBron would have even been the second-best player on those 1990s Bulls teams.

"He revolutionized the point-forward position. All these players today should thank Scottie Pippen," Rodman told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN. "Guys like Kevin Durant should say, 'Wow, look what you did for us.' Scottie could handle, he could shoot the ball, he could defend, he could rebound.

"If LeBron was playing during the '90s, I'd still say Scottie Pippen was the second-best player behind Michael."

