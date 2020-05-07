Kevin Love Agrees with Dennis Rodman: Life off Court Is Hardest Part for Players

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 111-103. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kevin Love has gained a new appreciation for Dennis Rodman while watching ESPN's The Last Dance, acknowledging the challenges for NBA stars outside of games. 

"Playing and being on the court, this is a safe haven," Love said, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "Yeah, we have a bullseye on our back and whatever. But it's all the other (expletive) off the court."

Rodman was a Hall of Fame forward who won three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Detroit Pistons, but he was heavily scrutinized for his lifestyle, including his colorful hair and dating life with Madonna and Carmen Electra.

         

