Michael Jordan Once Accidentally Tackled Son into a Glass Table to Prevent a TD

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Michael Jordan attends a press conference before the NBA Paris Game match between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
When you're Michael Jordan, evidently every day is like Game 7 of the NBA Finals, or in this case the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Three of Jordan's children, Jasmine, Marcus and Jeffrey, appeared Wednesday on The Breakfast Club (h/t CNN's Ben Church). Marcus recounted one backyard football game with the Hall of Famer that quickly took a turn.

"Jeff was going for a touchdown and, I'll never forget it, my dad tackled Jeff into a glass table and Jeff hit his head," he said. "That's the competitiveness. Obviously, it was an accident."

Jeffrey required stitches for the injury.

Jordan's eldest son clarified that MJ's competitive fire didn't burn 24/7.

"He definitely could turn it off and be a dad, take us to school, and make sure we got our work done," Jeffrey said. "But when it was on, it was on."

The anecdote calls to mind when Chris Paul made a bet with Jordan at a basketball camp. If Jordan failed to complete a shooting drill, all of the campers would receive Jordan Brand shoes. Jordan promptly made all three shots, and a viral meme was born.

The obvious lesson is to never challenge Jordan in anything, ever.  

