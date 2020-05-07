The Rock, Emily Blunt Reportedly to Star in 'Ball and Chain' Superhero Movie

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reportedly signed on to star in a superhero movie entitled Ball and Chain.

According to Mia Galuppo and Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, Ball and Chain is based on a 1990s comic in which a man and his wife acquire superpowers. Johnson's The Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, has reportedly committed to star alongside The Rock in Ball and Chain as well.

Johnson will serve as a producer for the film under his Seven Bucks Productions company, and Blunt will also be credited as a producer.

Per Galuppo and Kit, there have been two attempts to make Ball and Chain into a television series. Syfy tried it most recently in 2010, but The Rock and Blunt will finally breathe life into the concept.

It was also reported that while multiple studios are interested in the film, it is most likely that an agreement will be struck with Netflix.

The 48-year-old Johnson first became a well-known star in WWE where he established himself as one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling and won the WWE Championship on eight occasions.

The Rock still makes sporadic appearances for WWE, but he is primarily focused on his acting career, as he has developed into one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

Ball and Chain will add to an already impressive resume that includes the Fast & Furious series, Jumanji, GI Joe, Moana and several others.

