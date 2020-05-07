Video: Trae Young Discusses Calling Game Too Early vs. Heat

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 20: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts alongside Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA game at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is happy he let his game do the talking when it comes to Jimmy Butler.

During a December game against Butler's Miami Heat, Young assisted a basket to put his team up by six points with less than a minute remaining and turned to the crowd and said "it's over." The only problem was that it wasn't, and Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted the Heat scored six straight to force overtime and the first 16 points in the extra period.

Young tweeted a simple acknowledgment of the mistake, while Butler said "this man @traeyoung is a teller of the future. he was right. game WAS over!" on his Instagram page.

The Hawks youngster joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for an interview with Showtime Basketball and laughed about the game, saying it "should have been over."

He also revealed he was thinking about how to respond to Butler on social media when those around him said "wait until you play him again, let that do the talking." That's exactly what he did, dropping 50 points in a 129-124 Atlanta victory over the Heat on Feb. 20.

Video Play Button

He also responded in kind:

The next time the Hawks and Heat meet up will be appointment viewing.

Related

    Report: NBA HC's Not Allowed to Participate in Player Workouts After Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA HC's Not Allowed to Participate in Player Workouts After Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter Says He Won't 'Sell My Soul' for NBA Title Ring

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Says He Won't 'Sell My Soul' for NBA Title Ring

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter Wants to Own NBA Team, Help Mentor Players in Retirement

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Vince Carter Wants to Own NBA Team, Help Mentor Players in Retirement

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter Names Jordan, Kobe, Iverson as Toughest Players to Guard

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Vince Carter Names Jordan, Kobe, Iverson as Toughest Players to Guard

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report