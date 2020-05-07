B/R NBA Staff: Do Los Angeles Lakers or LA Clippers Have the Brighter Future?

2 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had more success against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but it was Kawhi Leonard who orchestrated the upset of the No. 1-seeded Bucks in the playoffs last year.

The L.A. team best suited to beat Milwaukee in a seven-game series actually won't be determined by James or Leonard, but rather by one of their star teammates.

Anthony Davis is the key to knocking off Giannis and the Bucks as his 6'10", 253-pound frame and 7'6" wingspan represent one of the few defensive challenges in the league for Antetokounmpo. Davis is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and possesses the length and quickness to make Antetokounmpo work on both ends of the ball.

Davis is also averaging 33.0 points in two games against Milwaukee this season, with the Lakers and Bucks splitting the series at a win apiece. Antetokounmpo will have to guard either Davis or James, and that could wear him down offensively as the potential series progresses.

James would also bring the experience of nine prior trips to the NBA Finals, a stage Antetokounmpo has yet to reach. As good as the Bucks are, they're not at the level of the previous Golden State Warriors teams he faced in his last four championship rounds.

The Clippers showed no signs of slowing down Milwaukee in their only meeting that featured Leonard and Paul George, losing 119-91 on Dec. 6 while the two stars combined for just 30 total points. While they may be the deeper team, the Lakers are better constructed to match up with the Bucks in the Finals thanks to Davis.

—Greg Swartz