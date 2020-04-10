The Question Every NBA Team Has Failed to Answer in 2019-20

1 of 30

John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks gave up the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and Evan Turner to get Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets in a four-team deal at the trade deadline. Two months later, we still have no idea how he fits on the roster.

Capela had been sidelined with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his heel since Jan. 29 and was scheduled to be reevaluated March 18. At that point there would have only been 13 games left on Atlanta's schedule.

Since the team is stocked with young talent at the four other positions, Atlanta's trade for the 25-year-old Capela made sense. He averaged 14.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game and shot 64.5 percent from the field in Houston over the past three years, playing strong defense that should help the Hawks' No. 28 ranking (114.8 rating) in the category.

Spacing could become an issue given Capela's lack of shooting, but power forward John Collins is up to a career-high 40.1 percent mark from three to help ease any concerns.

Depending on the severity of Capela's injuries, we may not get our answer until next season.