Pau Gasol Says 'It Would Be an Honor' to Have His Jersey Retired by Lakers

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Pau Gasol won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers during his career, serving as the Robin to Kobe Bryant's Batman during those years. That could lead to Gasol one day having his jersey retired, which he said would be a proud moment.

"It will be an honor if it does happen," he told Ryan Ward of Clutch Points. "It would be a privilege to be in that group. It means a lot to me that the fans would like to see that. It will be beyond my dreams to be able to experience that."

Gasol, 39, last appeared in an NBA game in the 2018-19 season and went unsigned this season. But the six-time All-Star will forever be remembered fondly among Lakers fans after spending seven years with the team, averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game during that time and winning two championships.

It seems likely his uniform will one day hang from the rafters in the Staples Center.