Cavs Considering Virtual Reality Training Amid COVID-19, Says J.B. Bickerstaff

The Cleveland Cavaliers are open to exploring virtual reality technology to aid in players' training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters Wednesday.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported the Cavs are planning to open their practice facility Friday. General manager Koby Altman and the team's medical staff informed players of the move Wednesday, per Fedor.

The NBA announced April 27 it could allow teams to open their training facilities as early as Friday, though restrictions will be in place to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. Coaches are prohibited from overseeing any workouts in person, and no more than four players can be at the facility at once.

According to Fedor, the Cavs are planning to schedule workouts every Monday through Thursday in two-hour intervals:

"The Cavs are still working on individual schedules, but there will be set time slots for players and they've been told to be respectful of each other and to show up on time. After -- and throughout -- each two-hour window, the Cavs will conduct a thorough cleaning process. Every Friday, one of the scheduled off days, they will have an outside company come and disinfect the building so it's ready for the following week of workouts. As the Cavs move forward with this fluid plan, the two-hour workout sessions could become longer, depending on what, if anything, changes with the virus."

Shortly after suspending the 2019-20 season March 11, the NBA allowed players to leave their teams' home cities, so it's unlikely every member of the Cavs roster is near the practice facility in Independence, Ohio.

Cavaliers coaches and trainers have been able to use third-party video services to remain in contact with players, but that avenue carries obvious limitations, so the potential usage of VR makes sense.