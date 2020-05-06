'The Last Dance' Director: Michael Jordan's 'Cocaine Circus' Story Was 'Gold'

Adam Wells
May 6, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

One of the many standout moments from The Last Dance documentary thus far came in the first episode when Michael Jordan spoke about the "traveling cocaine circus" Chicago Bulls teams from the 1980s.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's The Will Cain ShowThe Last Dance director Jason Hehir called Jordan's anecdote about the story "gold" from a filmmaker's perspective: 

In the documentary, Jordan told a story about witnessing some of his teammates doing drugs at a hotel during his rookie season:

"I had one event, preseason, I think we were in Peoria. It was in the hotel, so I'm trying to find my teammates. I started knocking on doors. I get to this one door, and I knock on the door and I can hear someone says, 'Shhhh...someone's outside.' And then you hear this deep voice say, 'Who is it?' I say, 'MJ.' And then they all say, 'Aw f--k, he's just a rookie, don't worry about it.'

"They open up the door. I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was, like, things I've never seen in my life as a young kid. You got your lines over here, your weed smokers over here, you've got your women over here."

Despite what Jordan said was going on behind the scenes, the Bulls did make the playoffs in the 1984-85 season for the first time in four years. 

And things would get even better for Jordan and the Bulls a few years after the hotel incident.

