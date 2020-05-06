Cowboys Rumors: Ex-Chiefs OL Cameron Erving Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Veteran offensive guard Cameron Erving has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken.

A first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, Erving spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He made 13 appearances for Kansas City as the team captured a Super Bowl title in 2019.

The offensive line was one of the Cowboys' biggest strengths last season. The unit ranked second in adjusted line yards and adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders.

Travis Frederick's sudden retirement created an obvious void in the middle of the line. The Cowboys selected Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft to compete with Joe Looney and Adam Redmond for the role of Frederick's successor.

Erving played center briefly in college at Florida State and with the Browns, but the 27-year-old is unlikely to fit there in Dallas.

Gehlken noted his general flexibility should be an asset for the Cowboys nonetheless:

Erving is ostensibly the replacement for Cameron Fleming, who made 28 appearances as a backup tackle for Dallas across the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Fleming moved across the NFC East to sign with the New York Giants in March.