Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Compares Andy Dalton to Eagles Signing Nick Foles

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones likened the team's addition of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles' signing of Nick Foles in 2017. 

Jones discussed bringing in Dalton to serve as the chief reserve behind Dak Prescott during an appearance Wednesday on 1310 The Ticket Radio (via ESPN's Todd Archer).

"To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here—not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down—to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that’s what you need is really important," he said. "Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton."

                 

