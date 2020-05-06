Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Compares Andy Dalton to Eagles Signing Nick Foles

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones likened the team's addition of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles' signing of Nick Foles in 2017.

Jones discussed bringing in Dalton to serve as the chief reserve behind Dak Prescott during an appearance Wednesday on 1310 The Ticket Radio (via ESPN's Todd Archer).

"To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here—not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down—to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that’s what you need is really important," he said. "Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton."

